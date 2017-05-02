Swimmer's Quest Raises Autism Awareness

Dustin Nesbitt is using his passion for swimming to raise awareness of autism.

It's a condition, the 25-year-old athlete lives with every day, but he refuses to let it slow him down.

"I'm always busy,” said Nesbitt. “I like to volunteer. It makes a difference in the world."

Along with volunteering at nearly a dozen different organizations, including Meals on Wheels, the Erie Maritime Museum, and Salvation Army, Nesbitt is now training to swim across the bay.

"I wanted to do a marathon, but I wasn't gifted at running,” said Nesbitt. “I'm very gifted at swimming, so it's like a marathon in and of itself."

Dustin will participate in the 10th annual Presque Isle Bay Swim, where he will swim one mile across the bay, raising money for the Autism Society of Northwestern PA, WCTL, and McLane Church.

“My favorite thing about swimming is mostly, it's a good sport,” said Nesbitt. “It's good for my heart."

Nesbitt has been training at the Glenwood YMCA since January, swimming two hours a day.

"We're just working on making sure that he's going to do well at the bay swim,” said Barber Institute Aquatics Coordinator Mary Kaliszak. “I can tell you, that I really didn't have to do much to know that he is going to swim the mile just fine."

Dustin hope's his story will inspire others.

"I hope this has made a difference in your life, because life is about making a difference," said Nesbitt. “You can do anything you put your mind to.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Dustin on his journey. If you would like to donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/dustin-is-diving-in-to-bless-others

