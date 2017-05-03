Shooting Victim Taken to Hospital After East Erie Incident - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Shooting Victim Taken to Hospital After East Erie Incident

Posted: Updated:

A shooting victim is undergoing treatment after a shooting on Erie's east side Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 500 block of East 5th Street around 2:15 p.m. for a man shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

Moments before, a caller reported shots fired in the area.

Investigators believe the suspect may be a black man who was wearing a hoodie. He was last seen running west from the area.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com