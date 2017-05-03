Shooting Victim Taken to Hospital After East Erie Incident

A shooting victim is undergoing treatment after a shooting on Erie's east side Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 500 block of East 5th Street around 2:15 p.m. for a man shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

Moments before, a caller reported shots fired in the area.

Investigators believe the suspect may be a black man who was wearing a hoodie. He was last seen running west from the area.