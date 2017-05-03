Shooting Victim Taken to Hospital After East Erie Incident

Trees and poles down, a fire department flooded, and an apparent swing set left dangling. Get a look at pictures and video of storm damage across the area.More >>
It was reported in the 3700 block of Cooper Road just after 10 p.m.
State Police in Franklin are asking for you to help locate a missing woman with a learning disability. They're looking for 21-year-old Kaprice Amara West.
A former Franklin Area Middle School teacher will spend up to 20 years in prison for having sex with a student.
Two people are confirmed dead after the foundation of a home collapsed at 504 East 30th Street. The wall of the home caved in after heavy thunderstorms, carrying tornado warnings rolled through the Erie region. Neighbors say the homeowner complained about drainage problems for years. Fire crews, police and a deputy coroner are on the scene. Fire chief Guy Santone confirmed the two deaths.
