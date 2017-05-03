Riverside Inn Fire Investigation Continues

For Riverside Inn gardener Traci Andrews, the reality of the situation is setting in.

“This was a home, a second home for a lot of us that worked here,” said Andrews. “We're heartbroken and devastated right now."

On Tuesday morning, a fire broke out in the historic hotel's kitchen, quickly engulfing the 130-year-old wooden structure, which then burned to the ground.

Firefighters remained at the scene on Wednesday, making sure any hotspots did not reignite.

Residents also flocked to the Inn's parking lot, to check out the damage in person.

With much of the scorched wood still smoking, Cambridge Springs Mayor Randy Gorske says it will be at least a week, before crews can clear out any debris.

"I think the biggest question and thought in people's minds, is what's next?" said Mayor Gorske. “Hopefully we can preserve some of the things that people came to the Riverside for, like the beauty of the grounds."

Investigators are still trying to figure out an exact cause of the fire.