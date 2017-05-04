A Night to Remember: Meadville's Special Needs Prom - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

A Night to Remember: Meadville's Special Needs Prom

MEADVILLE, Pa. -

It's a special evening for some life skills and autistic students in Crawford County.

The Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community hosted the second ever, "Special Needs Prom."
Students from Meadville Middle and Senior High Schools enjoyed a night of dinner and dancing.
Terri White, Edinboro University professor, came up with the idea for a prom in 2016.
During the course of the school year, her Edinboro students travel to Meadville to participate in various activities with the students.
The Edinboro class does a final project at the end of the semester and once again, they choose this event.  
Earlier this month, the Edinboro students hosted a banquet for the university's Wheel Chair Basketball team.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
