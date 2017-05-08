Case Against Erie Murder Defendant Moves Forward

The defendant in a local murder case made his way into court Monday morning for his preliminary hearing.

Judge Sue Mack bound over all charges against Merle Page Jr.,26, deciding there is enough evidence to send the case on to a full trial.

Page is accused in the shooting death of Marcell Flemings, 26.

It happened outside the Shell gas station at east 6th and Parade streets back in January.

Investigators say Page and Flemings got into a fight, which eventually escalated into gunfire.

Flemings died later at the hospital.

During Monday's hearing, the prosecution presented evidence, which included surveillance video of Page shooting Flemings several times, near the gas pumps. "The judge decided we had the facts we needed to go forward, at this point we start preparing for trial, and we're confident in the evidence we have to proceed to trial," said Assistant District Attorney Paul Sellers.

Flemings' family gasped and cried as they watched the video in court Monday, of a man, who the prosecution says is Page, grab a gun from his car, then point it at Flemings and fire several times, Flemings fell to the ground, "The video is strong evidence, and we're fortunate to have the video in this case, and the judge obviously agreed and that will be a big part of the case when we take it trial," Sellers said.

During Monday's hearing, Detective Matthew Berarducci testified that the victim's mother helped identify Page as the shooter from the surveillance pictures, as she knew him, and recognized him right away.

Page's attorney, Stephen Sebald, says that's part of what makes this case so tragic, "A terrible tragedy, they attended the same church they were baptized by the same preacher, the families were actually friends, that's my understanding," said Sebald. "It's just a terrible tragedy, one father lost his son, the other is in jeopardy of losing his son for the rest of his life," Sebald continued.

Sebald contends his client has mental health issues, to include clinical depression, while using drugs and alcohol.

He argues the untreated depression contributed to the deadly shooting, "I think it's a terrible case for the community I believe think it's a case of someone with a serious mental illness who had imbibed in drugs and alcohol, the whole group probably was inebriated, and a handgun. And this plays out time and time again in the community I really don't think there's any winner here today," said Sebald.

Detective Berarducci also testified that while police recovered 5 shell casings at the scene, they never did recover the murder weapon.

The case is also moving forward for Erie man, Shawnquel Pennamon, he's accused of driving the getaway car.



?Page remains in the Erie county prison without bond. No trial date has been set.