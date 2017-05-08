GoFundMe Page Strives to Raise Funds to Rebuild the Riverside In - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

GoFundMe Page Strives to Raise Funds to Rebuild the Riverside Inn

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. -

We have some new information about the Riverside Inn at Cambridge Springs. 

After a fire consumed nearly the whole building, community members decided to come together in the effort to help re-build this beloved landmark. 

A Gofundme page with a goal of one-million dollars has been set up to help raise funds for the owners to re-build the Riverside Inn.
The original building was 132 years-old before a kitchen fire devastated the building in the early morning of May 2nd.
The Gofundme page was created on May 7th, and already has nearly $7,700 raised. 
Many are donating $100 at a time.

You can make your donation to help rebuild the Riverside Inn at Cambridge Springs here.

