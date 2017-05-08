Rt 98 Accident Injures an Elderly Man

A car accident involving an elderly couple sent one to the hospital.

The Rt-98 accident occurred just before 3:00 p.m. According to police, an elderly couple in a white vehicle is believed to have been traveling east on Denny Rd in Meadville when they collided with a RAV-4 traveling north on state route 98.

The RAV-4 went off the road nearly 150 ft. from the accident.

Fortunately nobody in that vehicle was injured.

The elderly man driving the white car was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed as police continue to investigate.