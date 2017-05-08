Total Loss in Garage Fire - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Total Loss in Garage Fire

CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA -

A fire left unattended spread to a garage; consuming it entirely. 

Multiple fire crews were called to a garage fire behind a residence on Peninsula Dr., Vernon township around 6:00 p.m., Monday.
Neighbors say, the owner was burning cardboard in a burn barrel behind the garage and left it unattended. They also say this isn't the first time the owner has done this. 
The fire got out of control and burnt the garage to the ground.
One neighbor's garage also sustained some damage from the heat, as well as the owners home.
Fortunately nobody was injured.
 

