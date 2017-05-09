Erie's Gander Mountain Saved from Closing - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie's Gander Mountain Saved from Closing

ERIE, Pa. -

The company that bought Gander Mountain, plans to keep the Erie store, located at the Millcreek Mall Center, on Interchange Rd, open.
Gander Mountain first announced all 126 store locations were closing, after the company filed for bankruptcy.
Camping World bought some assets of Gander Mountain, in a bankruptcy auction.
The new owners announced Monday, a list of 70 stores that will be saved, including Erie; however, a liquidation company owns all of the inventory, and plans to continue selling off merchandise.

