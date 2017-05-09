Search for Suspicious Person on Campus Ends

Officers have done a final check for a suspicious person on Allegheny College campus.

In a final alert, that came out around 5:40 p.m., students and faculty were notified that, "Officers have done final check of campus. Alert is over, proceed with caution and notify Public Safety of suspicion persons."

Allegheny College says, officers were searching for a suspicious person, in the area of Walker Hall, who may have been armed.

The situation was first reported, just before 5:00 p.m.

People on campus were asked to lock rooms and buildings, and stay inside until further notice.

Public Safety officers were searching for a white man, approximately 5' 7" tall, with a possible weapon.

