Erie Police to Participate in Click It or Ticket Campaign

Buckle up.

That's the message from law enforcement, as they prepare to kick off a national traffic enforcement campaign.

Erie police Captain Rick Lorah says for the first time in recent memory, Erie police will participate in the national initiative, Click It or Ticket.

The seat-belt enforcement program runs Monday, May 15th through June 4th.

Police will be conducting mostly night-time enforcement, between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m..

The specialized enforcement details will focus primarily on traffic violations, through traffic enforcement zones and roving patrols.

If you're pulled over, and you are not wearing a seat-belt, you could get a ticket.

According to PennDOT, there were 15,534 unrestrained crashed that resulted in 413 fatalities, in 2015.

So Captain Lorah says it's an initiative that's all about keeping Erie drivers safe, "We're excited to be a part of it, it's the first time in recent memory, that we've been involved in the Click It or Ticket campaign and we're just looking forward to making sure that the people in the city of Erie are being safe and using their seat-belts," said Lorah.

Pennsylvania law says drivers and front seat passengers have to wear a seat-belt.

Children under four must be restrained in a child safety seat.