"Big Tony" Sinks Again - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

"Big Tony" Sinks Again

Posted: Updated:
Euan McKirdy, Paula Newton and Merieme Arif, CNN -

A sinking boat had to be bailed out.      

According to Lake shore Towing, "Big Tony" is an old fishing boat docked near the "Brig Niagara".
This is not the first time the company was called out to save the boat from sinking.
Fortunately nobody was on the boat at the time.
We reached out to the National Coast Guard who is working on the case, and they declined to comment.

