Dates Announced for 2019 Erie Tall Ships Festival

The Flagship Niagara League today announced the dates for Erie's next tall ships festival.

It will be held August 22-25, 2019.

Last year's festival drew more than 90,000 people with an economic impact estimated at $8 million.

More than 800 volunteers helped out.

Organizers say a similar effort will be needed for the 2019 festival.

They hope to attract a wide variety of ships, including several that have not been in Erie before.

Flagship Niagara League Executive Director Shawn Waskiewicz said, "Our goal is to have ten ships, one or two international vessels, three or four Class A vessels, 175 feet or bigger, a few day sail vessels off Dobbins Landing and seven or eight vessels that people can tour."

the 2019 festival will have basically the same footprint as last year's event, with ships docked at Dobbins Landing and the Bayfront Convention Center.

