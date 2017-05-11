Dates Announced for 2019 Erie Tall Ships Festival

Millcreek Police are searching for a man they say stole from a local metal working shop.More >>
Millcreek Police are searching for a man they say stole from a local metal working shop.More >>
Waldameer's newest parking lot currently has no landscaping, despite Millcreek Township's rules. It will when the park re-opens, thanks to a compromise agreement.More >>
Waldameer's newest parking lot currently has no landscaping, despite Millcreek Township's rules. It will when the park re-opens, thanks to a compromise agreement.More >>
CEO John Flannery is expected to reveal his strategy Monday.More >>
CEO John Flannery is expected to reveal his strategy Monday.More >>
It's been just over a week since a tornado touched down in our area and now some are questioning the timing of the National Weather Service's Tornado Warning.More >>
It's been just over a week since a tornado touched down in our area and now some are questioning the timing of the National Weather Service's Tornado Warning.More >>
George Crawford, 27, was sentenced to five years probation with the first nine months on electronic monitoring for a felony count of accidents involving death.More >>
George Crawford, 27, was sentenced to five years probation with the first nine months on electronic monitoring for a felony count of accidents involving death.More >>
Danny Hamilton, 35, pleaded guilty to DUI of the highest rate of alcohol, failure to stop and give information/render aid, and failure to notify police of an accident or damage to a vehicle.More >>
Danny Hamilton, 35, pleaded guilty to DUI of the highest rate of alcohol, failure to stop and give information/render aid, and failure to notify police of an accident or damage to a vehicle.More >>
Firefighters at the scene say it looks like the flames started in a second floor bedroom and spread up into the attic.More >>
Firefighters at the scene say it looks like the flames started in a second floor bedroom and spread up into the attic.More >>