Pymatuning Boat Checks Target Invasive Species

A program to help prevent the spread of invasive species this week is beginning its second year at Pymatuning State Park.

Crews manning the voluntary boat checks last year inspected about 2100 boats.

This year, staffing has been added to expand that effort.

Crews check boats for invasive plants, snails, and clams, and give owners tips on how to spot the invasives and properly clean their boats before and after fishing.

The goal is to keep invasives in check to protect Pymatuning's valuable fishery.

Assistant Park Manager Stacie Hall said, "There are roughly three million people who come here to enjoy the lake. A huge amount of those people are here specifically to use the fishery. So we want to help protect it in any way we can."

The boat check program is now also up and running this year, at Goddard State Park in Mercer County.