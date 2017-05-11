Pymatuning Boat Checks Target Invasive Species - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pymatuning Boat Checks Target Invasive Species

Posted: Updated:
Pymatuning Boat Checks Pymatuning Boat Checks

A program to help prevent the spread of invasive species this week is beginning its second year at Pymatuning State Park.

Crews manning the voluntary boat checks last year inspected about 2100 boats.

This year, staffing has been added to expand that effort.

Crews check boats for invasive plants, snails, and clams, and give owners tips on how to spot the invasives and properly clean their boats before and after fishing.

The goal is to keep invasives in check to protect Pymatuning's valuable fishery.

Assistant Park Manager Stacie Hall said, "There are roughly three million people who come here to enjoy the lake. A huge amount of those people are here specifically  to use the fishery. So we want to help protect it in any way we can."

The boat check program is now also up and running this year, at Goddard State Park in Mercer County.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com