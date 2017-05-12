Friday Night Feature: Three Guests Release First Music Video

Tonight, a local music group called Three Guests came on the set for our Friday Night Feature.

Ben Waldee, Jordan Rys, and Noah Devore have become social media sensations, scoring them a deal with TuneGo Music Group (TMG).

The boys left Erie to travel to Las Vegas to record their first single, 'Marilyn.'

Friday, Three Guests released the music video to the song.

In a live interview, they told Erie News Now about their music, and the effort they put in to their songs; particularly for 'Marilyn'.

Three Guests have a website that you can visit to find links to all their social media presence, keep up to date on new releases, and download their music.

You can also watch 'Marilyn' in its entirety on YouTube.