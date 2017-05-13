Investors Host Job Fair for Medical Marijuana Growing Facility

Efforts are moving forward to develop one of the new medical marijuana growing facilities in Corry. Today, investors met with people in the community to bring them up to date, and possibly land some jobs.

The group known as Access Erie is looking to open the medical marijuana facility near Corry, and they can’t get enough of the community.

"I've been here a dozen times over the past year, and the people are the nicest, they're so [accommodating], and it's been a pleasure to spend time here,” says Les Hollis, consultant for Access Erie.

They’re back this time for a job fair at the Corry Industrial Park.

"So, we've built an advisory board here in Corry, of Corry residents. And as you see here at this job fair we're hiring locally,” explains Les.

Over 100 people came to check out the job opportunities for the growing facility, and it’s even attracting people from other states to make a life in the southern Erie County city. They’re looking for 40-50 employees.

"I mean it's been declining here for a while. Not just Corry, but all of Erie County really, the businesses. I really think this could turn it around,” says Jon Bracken, a former Corry resident who now lives in Colorado.

"Seeing people's problems that they have and the emotions in their face, when they can't get the medicine that they need...I want to help those people out that can't get the help that they need, is what is basically comes down to,” says Tyler Bracken, who is currently studying at the Cleveland Cannabis College.

If Access Erie gets the okay to have the growing facility, they'll start construction immediately in Wayne Township on a 100,000 square foot building, but they're going to have to move fast.

"We have an ambitious 6 month time-table to meet to get 100,000 square foot facility built... and being prepared for the cultivation process to start in six months and a day from being awarded a license,” says Les.

Those deadlines are required by the state. So, Access Erie is really kicking into gear getting a team ready if they’re awarded a license. They do explain, though, if awarded one you won’t be seeing any products manufactured for at least a year.

Access Erie is expecting to hear from the state on their decision to issue a license near the end of June.