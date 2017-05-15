Boil Water Advisory Expands for Brocton Water Customers - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Boil Water Advisory Expands for Brocton Water Customers

Posted: Updated:

A boil water advisory for Brocton water customers continues to be in effect but other communities are now impacted, too. 

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services asks all customers in the Village of Brocton to boil any and all water used for drinking or cooking.

The water must be brought to a rolling boil for at least 1 minute and cooled before use

Water service in the Village was shutoff Monday morning to repair a major leak.

Now, all Portland water districts and all customers located west of the Shorewood Country Club, in the Town of Pomfret, are also impacted.  

The village is currently working to repair the leak and restore water service. The water will then be tested for harmful bacteria.

Customers are asked to boil water until further notice.

The order is expected to be lifted by the end of the week. 

For more information, contact the Village of Brocton at 716-792-4160, the Town of Portland at 716-792-9614 or the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services at 716-753-4481.

