Field of Candidates in District Judge Race Narrowed Down

Several candidates, many of which have crossfiled to run on both tickets, will advance to the November general election after Tuesday's primary election.

In the race for Millcreek Township Judge Paul Manzi's seat, Laurie Mikielski finished on top on the Democratic ticket while Les Fetterman secured the Republican nomination.

In Harborcreek, Lisa Ferrick won with 54% of votes in the Democratic race while Nobel Brown earned 56% on the Republican ticket. The winner in the fall will replace current District Judge Mark Krahe.

In Greene Township, incumbent Sue Strohmeyer secured 80% of the vote on the Democratic ballot and 73% in the Republican race. She was challenged by David Sherwood.

Brenda Nichols has a chance to retain her seat as Corry District Judge in November. She earned 52% of the votes from Democrats. She will face Denise Buell, who finished with 55% on the Republican ticket.

Timothy Beveridge finished on top for both parties in the race for District Judge Dominick DiPalo's Erie 6th ward seat. Beveridge picked up 41% of the Democratic and 53% of the Republican vote.

In Erie's 3rd Ward, District Judge Tom Carney has a chance to hold on to his position. Carney finished with 53% of the votes from Democrats. He will face competition from retired Millcreek Police Chief Tom Carlotti in the fall. Carlotti fell to Carney in the Democratic race but ran unopposed on the Republican ticket after successfully getting Carney's name removed.