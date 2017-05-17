High Temperature Record Tied - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

weather

High Temperature Record Tied

Posted: Updated:

The temperatures are soaring across NWPA. At 5pm Erie hit 87° for the second time on this date and tied the record set back in 1962.  We still have time to break the record. This is the 21st time the mercury has hit a high of at least 87° since 1875. The hottest day in May recorded in Erie - 91° back in 1879.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com