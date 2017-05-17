Republican Candidates for Erie County Executive Await Official Vote Count

Summit Township businessman Art Oligeri is the unofficial Republican candidate for Erie County Executive.

"The voters have spoken,” said Oligeri. “I'm humbled by their support and certainly appreciate it."

But as of right now, the race is too close to call.

"We have a lot of ideas,” said Oligeri. “I will address a lot of concerns and issues following the certification of the election."

Oligeri defeated four challengers on the Republican ballot, by securing nearly 30 percent of the votes.

However, he's only 214 votes ahead of local contractor and veteran Brenton Davis.

"The polls are going to speak,” said Davis. “It's up to the people to make the decision. That's what a democracy is all about."

An official vote count is scheduled for Friday at 9:00 a.m. at the Erie County Courthouse. Both candidates say they will wait for those results before they make their next move.

“When it comes down to it, I'm happy with the show that we put up and the campaign that we put forward,” said Davis. “We put in the work and we couldn't possibly put in another ounce of sweat or another minute into this campaign that we have over the past eight months.”

Whoever wins, will run against Democrat incumbent Kathy Dahlkemper.

"I'm really grateful to the Democrats who strongly came out and supported my campaign,” said Dahlkemper. “I think it's really a reflection of what they've seen me do for the last three and a half years, and what they know I'll do if I'm honored to have four more."