Hit and Run Puts 5-Year Old in Critical Condition

ERIE, Pa. -

A five-year old girl was pulled from under a vehicle after being hit, and the driver took off.

According to Erie Police, the girl, who at first was expected to be okay, is now in critical condition.
She was transported from UPMC-Hamot to Pittsburgh for further treatment around 8:00 p.m. 
Meanwhile, police are still looking for the person responsible for hitting the girl.
The white male driver was driving a red Ford Explorer.
The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Tacoma Rd.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the driver are being asked to notify Erie Police.

