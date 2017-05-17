Real Forrest Gump Runs Across America

Inspired by the movie Forrest Gump, one man takes an incredible journey to raise awareness for causes close to his heart.

Rob Pope from Liverpool, England is running across the United States to raise funds for Peace Direct and the World Wildlife Fund.

He's already crossed the nation twice, running all the way from Mobile, Alabama to Los Angeles; and like Forrest in the movie, he turned around and ran even further back across 18 states to the Marshall point light house in Maine.

He's overcome a number of obstacles along the way.

Being no stranger to running long distances, Rob became the Australian marathon champion in 2015.

His personal best time is 2:27;13.