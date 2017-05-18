Central Tech to be Renamed Erie High School - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Central Tech to be Renamed Erie High School

Central Tech High School will be renamed Erie High School starting next school year.

The news came during an announcement in the school's library Thursday afternoon.

Out of the 2,500 ballots cast, two-thirds voted for the name.

The school mascot and colors will be announced during a rally at Erie Veterans Memorial Stadium June 2.

The Erie School Board voted in April to moving ahead with consolidation plans to convert Strong Vincent and East into middle schools, leaving Central Tech and Collegiate Academy as the only two high schools.

