Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Accident

A car versus motorcycle accident sends one man to the hospital with serious injuries.

The accident happened just after 7:00 p.m. Thursday, at 10th and State streets.

According to Erie Police, a Suzuki vehicle traveling south on State St hit the motorcyclist who was traveling west on 10th St.

A witness told Erie News Now, a male driving the motor cycle flew up into the air after being struck by the car and landed hard onto the ground.

He was taken to UPMC-Hamot for treatment of serious injuries.