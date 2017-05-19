Friday Night Feature: First to Eleven Catches Recognition from MTV and ABC

First Two Eleven joined Erie News Now to talk about where they're going with their music career.

Being one of the youngest music groups in Erie, they are also one of the most well-known, nationally form the area.

In fact, their online presence has built so big, they were recognized by MTV.

MTV has a contest each month for artists to submit their music covers, to be recognized as the "Cover of the Month."

At the beginning of the month, the band was contacted directly by MTV and asked to be a part of the contest. Standing in 3rd place overall, three weeks later, MTV realized that First to Eleven actually does not qualify for the Cover of the Month contest.

May 19th, the group received a call from MTV saying they made a mistake, and did not realize they are under the age of 18, and they are removed from the contest.

As discouraging as this may sound, the teens aren't letting this set back stop them.

They are still just as active and involved in their music as they ever were.

That very same day of getting the news from MTV about not being able to continue their chances in the contest,they also released another cover.

This is a cover they chose from a list of eligible songs, for an audition through ABC that's called "Best Cover Ever."

If chosen, this series would feature them later this year. Out of the list of options, they chose to cover "Attention," by Charlie Puth.

In addition to this big news, First to Eleven continues to work hard on their original music as well. After having to push the release date of their EP back a couple times, the band is confident to announce, the album will be released this June.

You can keep up to date on First to Eleven by visiting their website, following them on Facebook, and subscribing to their YouTube channel.

Their music can be found on Spotify for streaming and download.

Ranging in age (15-16), these performers might be young, but they are talented, driven, and making waves across the music industry, one song at a time.

You will be able to catch them perform live at events all summer, beginning on June 3rd with Erie's Rib Fest, and more.

Watch the above mentioned covers at the links below!

"Stay" by Zedd and Alessia Cara (MTV Cover of the Month contest submission)

"Attention" by Charlie Puth (ABC "Best Cover Ever" audition submission)