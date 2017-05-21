Body Found in French Creek Identified as Missing Man

Pennsylvania State Police and the Crawford County Coroner identified the body found in French Creek Sunday afternoon as that of a missing man.

Investigators say Norman Rossey Jr., 29, of Meadville, was reported missing to Meadville Police April 20.

A family out kayaking on French Creek Sunday afternoon spotted Rossey's body wedged and partially submerged in a thick group of trees and branches along the shoreline approximately a half-mile south of Wilson Chutes in Union Township.

Coroner Scott Schell and the Crawford County scuba team worked together to pull the body out of the water. Coroner Schell told Erie News Now the body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Coroner Schell could not say if foul play is involved in the death. Investigators say there has been no known contact or sighting of Rossey since mid-April.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Erie.