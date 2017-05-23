Memorial Day Weekend Looking Wet - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Holiday Weather

Memorial Day Weekend Looking Wet

Posted: Updated:

An early check of the Memorial Day weekend forecast is certainly warmer, but we may have some more showers to contend with Saturday night through Monday. Temperatures expected to be in the 70's, however rain could dampen a few Memorial Day services and family events. But the rain shouldn't cause a total wash out of holiday activities. For more on the First Warning Weather forecast tune in to Erie News Now.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com