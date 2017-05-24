Update: New President Appointed at Saint Vincent Hospital

Allegheny Health Network has named a local physician and lifetime Erie resident, Christopher Clark, DO, MHA, as the new President of Saint Vincent Hospital. Dr. Clark will move into his new position in early June.

Although Dr. Clark is a practicing family physician, he spent the past two and a half years working for Highmark Inc, as a medical director for the health plan. In that position, he has guided initiatives to improve the health and well-being of the insurer's members.

Dr. Clark's experience with the delivery and financing of healthcare makes him the right fit for the job during a transformative time in the hospital's history, said Cynthia Hundorfean, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Allegheny Health Network.

He is the the third physician to be appointed by Allegheny Health Network as a hospital president since 2016. Clark told Erie News Now having a physician at the top models what has been successful in other health systems, including at the Cleveland Clinic. "When physicians take the role of being in charge of the hospital there is a clear correlation to successes in improving care delivery, finding the efficiencies that are necessary, improving the patient experience and controlling cost care delivery at the same time," Dr. Clark said.

Dr. Clark has also served in several leadership roles over the past decade in the administration of Saint Vincent, including Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs, Chief Quality Officer, Associate Chief Medical Officer and Director of Continuing Medical Education.

Clark succeeds Saint Vincent President and CEO Scott Whalen, who announced his retirement in March. The two are already working on making a smooth transition. While declining to give specifics, he told Erie News Now that improving access will be a top priority. "Access could mean a lot of different things, it's putting new service lines in place, it's having new doctors available, it's having new locations and times available and then bringing care out into the community in a unique way," Dr. Clark said. "Bringing care closer to patients where they are is a particular interest of mine."

Dr. Clark is a lifelong resident of Erie and is active in the community. He is married to Caitlin Clark, DO, also a family physician. The couple has three children.