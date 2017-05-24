Man Charged for Knifepoint Robbery in Jamestown, New York

Police have charged a man for robbing a person at knifepoint in Jamestown, New York.

Daryl Coleman, 46, is awaiting arraignment in the Jamestown City Jail on a charge of robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

Officers were called to East 6th and Spring Street for a reported armed robbery around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim told police the suspect ran away with another man.

Both were located a short time later walking on Pendergast Avenue.

Investigators determined Coleman robbed the victim and had one of the items reported stolen by the victim.

Coleman was on parole at the time of his arrest.