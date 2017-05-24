Gov. Tom Wolf to Sign Bill Allowing Pennsylvania to Comply with - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Gov. Tom Wolf to Sign Bill Allowing Pennsylvania to Comply with Federal Real ID Law

Posted: Updated:

A bill that will allow Pennsylvania to comply with the federal Real ID law is heading to Gov. Tom Wolf's desk for a signature.

Senate Bill 133 passed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Wednesday.

Gov. Wolf said he intends to sign the bill, which has been fixed to remove what he calls a "problematic change" made while the legislation was in the committee process.

The legislation will repeal the 2012 non-compliance law, so PennDOT can work with the federal government to update its systems to avoid disruptions for Pennsylvania commuters and businesses.

