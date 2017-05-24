Erie News Now Anchor Eva Mastromatteo Welcomes Baby Boy

There's a new member of our Lilly Broadcasting Family.



Erie News Now Anchor Eva Mastromatteo welcomes a healthy baby boy, Anthony Lorenzo Diaz into the world.

He is Eva and her husband Mike's first child.

They just decided on his name Wednesday morning, Baby Anthony was born Monday night at 10:12.

He's weighing in at almost 8 pounds, and he's a tall baby at 20 inches long.

As for Eva and Mike, they are also both doing great and are excited to take their new bundle of joy home, "This is Anthony Lorenzo, he came into our world on Monday night and he's just been such a joy," said Eva. "He's a really good baby, he's letting us know when he's hungry, when he's tired, when he has a messy diaper... he sleeps a lot and we're just really overjoyed to finally have him here," Eva continued.

Our biggest Congratulations to Eva and Mike!