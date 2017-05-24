Erie News Now Anchor Eva Mastromatteo Welcomes Baby Boy - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie News Now Anchor Eva Mastromatteo Welcomes Baby Boy

Posted: Updated:

There's a new member of our Lilly Broadcasting Family.

Erie News Now Anchor Eva Mastromatteo welcomes a healthy baby boy, Anthony Lorenzo Diaz into the world.

He is Eva and her husband Mike's first child.

They just decided on his name Wednesday morning, Baby Anthony was born Monday night at 10:12.

He's weighing in at almost 8 pounds, and he's a tall baby at 20 inches long.

As for Eva and Mike, they are also both doing great and are excited to take their new bundle of joy home, "This is Anthony Lorenzo, he came into our world on Monday night and he's just been such a joy," said Eva. "He's a really good baby, he's letting us know when he's hungry, when he's tired, when he has a messy diaper... he sleeps a lot and we're just really overjoyed to finally have him here," Eva continued.

Our biggest Congratulations to Eva and Mike!

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com