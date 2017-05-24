Erie Man Sentenced for Two Robberies Last Year - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Sentenced for Two Robberies Last Year

Posted: Updated:
Nahmar Green Nahmar Green

The Erie man charged with robbing a fast food restaurant and cigar store last year will spend time in state prison.

A judge sentenced Nahmar Green, 21, to serve 3 years, 4 months to 6 years, 8 months behind bars after he pleaded guilty to a charge of robbery.

He also got five years of probation for possessing an instrument of crime.

State Police say Green used a gun to steal money from the KFC on Buffalo Road in Harborcreek Township last August.

Erie Police say he robbed Dee's Cigar Store on State Street of cash later that month.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com