Erie Man Sentenced for Two Robberies Last Year

The Erie man charged with robbing a fast food restaurant and cigar store last year will spend time in state prison.

A judge sentenced Nahmar Green, 21, to serve 3 years, 4 months to 6 years, 8 months behind bars after he pleaded guilty to a charge of robbery.

He also got five years of probation for possessing an instrument of crime.

State Police say Green used a gun to steal money from the KFC on Buffalo Road in Harborcreek Township last August.

Erie Police say he robbed Dee's Cigar Store on State Street of cash later that month.