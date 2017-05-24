Central High School Students Host Showcase of the Arts

Students at Erie's Central High School put their skills on display Wednesday afternoon.

The sixth annual Showcase of the Arts highlighted the school's visual, culinary and performing arts.

Students in the program worked over the past couple of months to paint, draw, color, sculpt and create visual arts projects.

The work was showcased in the school's front lobby for family and guests.

Culinary arts students prepared and served appetizers and deserts as performing arts students sang, danced and performed.

Organizers say it offers a motivational reminder of what people are capable of accomplishing.

"People are capable of anything," said life skills support teacher Amanda Ulrich. "They put their heart time and energy into this, and it ends up being a beautiful production."

About 70 students in the life skills and autistic support programs participated in the showcase.