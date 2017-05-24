Beer and Wine to be Sold at Meadville Tops - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Beer and Wine to be Sold at Meadville Tops

MEADVILLE, Pa. -

Tops Friendly Market has expanded its range of stores where you can purchase alcohol.
The grocery store announced Wednesday, that the Tops located at 44 Center St., Meadville, will be offering wine and beer for purchase.
Recently the company received a Wine Expanded Permit that allows them to distribute up to 3 liters of wine (about 4 bottles) and 192 ounces of beer per transaction.
The grocery store will stock local, domestic and imported wines as well as all your favorite beers.

