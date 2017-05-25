Crews Search for Cause of Early Morning Erie House Fire

Crews are on the scene of an early morning fire on the city's east side.

The first reports came in around 3:30 a.m. Thursday for a fire in the kitchen of a home on Brewster Street.

The first crews on scene reported smoke coming from the first floor.

No one appeared to be inside the home at the time.

However, there were a number of pets in the home.

A dog that had recently given birth made it out, but some of her puppies may not have. Crews are still searching.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

No word yet on the amount of damage or a possible cause.

That search is likely to get underway later Thursday.

