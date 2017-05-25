Erie Man Will Spend Life in Prison for Killing His Wife

An Erie man, convicted of killing his wife, will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Thursday morning, a judge sentenced Billy Ray Gordon, 58, to life in prison, without the possibility of parole.

Back in March, a jury found him guilty of first degree murder in the stabbing death of wife Linda.

He stabbed her to death 20 times on the side of the road along east 19th street, in July of 2016.

The murder weapon - an eight-inch knife - was found across the street.

During the trial, the prosecution showed the jury evidence that Gordon and his wife's blood were found inside his car and on a ring he'd been wearing.

You may recall, Gordon said that could have come from both of them sneezing while snorting heroin.

But, the jury didn't buy it.