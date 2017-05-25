Erie Man Will Spend Life in Prison for Killing His Wife - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Will Spend Life in Prison for Killing His Wife

Posted: Updated:
Billy Ray Gordon Billy Ray Gordon

An Erie man, convicted of killing his wife, will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Thursday morning, a judge sentenced Billy Ray Gordon, 58, to life in prison, without the possibility of parole.

Back in March, a jury found him guilty of first degree murder in the stabbing death of wife Linda.

He stabbed her to death 20 times on the side of the road along east 19th street, in July of 2016.

The murder weapon - an eight-inch knife - was found across the street.

During the trial, the prosecution showed the jury evidence that Gordon and his wife's blood were found inside his car and on a ring he'd been wearing.

You may recall, Gordon said that could have come from both of them sneezing while snorting heroin.

But, the jury didn't buy it.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com