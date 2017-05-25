Gov. Tom Wolf, PennDOT Leaders Announce More than 90 Projects for Northwestern Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined regional Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in Meadville Thursday morning to announce more than 90 projects totaling about $210 million in six counties of northwestern Pennsylvania.

Projects will replace or repair about 40 bridges and resurfaces about 183 miles of roads in Erie, Crawford, Warren, Venango, Mercer and Forest counties.

Nearly $20 million will be invested in interstate preservation work. They include eight miles of Interstate 80 from Clintonville to Emlenton in Venango County; 3.5 miles of Interstate 79 near Edinboro in Erie County; and the 4.3 mile section of Interstate 376 in Mercer County.

Gov. Wolf also discussed the regional recycled asphalt paving (RAP) operations that are expanding in the state. Almost 50 miles of lower traffic roads in northwestern Pennsylvania will use the environmentally friendly method which repurposes materials from other road projects by mixing ground millings with oil. The per-ton cost is roughly half the cost of new asphalt material.

“We’re making investments in every corner of Pennsylvania to improve safety and mobility,” said Gov. Wolf in a statement. “The significant and innovative work happening in this region will pay dividends for the motorists and businesses who use the transportation system.”

