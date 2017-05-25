State Auditor Demands Reform to Teacher's Pension Fund to Save Tax Payers Money

Earlier this month, Erie News Now brought you an in-depth report into the dire straights of the state teachers pension fund.

Thursday, Pennsylvania state auditor, Eugene DePasquale released the results of a performance audit he did on the Public School Employees Retirement System (PSERS).

The audit spans from July of 2013 to March of 2017. DePasquale said, he discovered that PSERS is in need of some reform and improvements in how the system operate; all to drastically reduce the amount of investment fees paid.

DePasquale says, doing so will put more money back into pensions and also save taxpayers money.

Overall the audit demands a reduction of investment fees, fuller accounting, and the need to forfeit pensions.

To read the full 151-page audit, which includes a response from the Public School Employees Retirement System, go to www.PaAuditor.gov.