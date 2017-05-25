Erie Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Stabbing Wife to Death

The Erie man charged with stabbing his wife to death, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Thursday, 58-year-old Billy Ray Gordon was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In March, a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, 51-year-old Linda Gordon.

Investigators say Gordon stabbed her 20 times and left her body on the side of the road, along East 19th Street.

"I'm glad he got what he deserved,” said Linda’s mother Joan Bannon. “He deserved more than that. I wish he would have got the death penalty, but since that didn't happen, I'm glad we at least got justice for Linda. She didn't deserve to die the way she did."

Before he was sentenced, Gordon turned to Linda's family and said, "I can understand your feelings towards me....but I didn't kill Linda."

Gordon then expressed his love for Linda and told the family that he will fight the court’s ruling.

Linda’s family members say they were disgusted by his comments.

"They were all lies,” said Bannon. “He was just an abusive man. He was a terrible man. I know he said that we never liked him, which was true."

Gordon says he plans to do everything in his power to fight the case against him, and he plans to file an appeal. According to Erie County Assistant District Attorney Erin Connelly, that doesn't mean he'll get a new trial.

"It's an exhaustive process,” said Connelly. “It will take him a while to do that. I don't foresee anything favorable coming his way out of it, but he certainly has those rights to exercise."

For now, Gordon will spend the rest of his life in prison.