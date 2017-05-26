All Classes Canceled for Rest of School Year at Central Tech, Roosevelt After Early Morning Fire

The Erie School District announced Friday morning all classes at Central Tech High School and Roosevelt Middle School will be canceled for the rest of the school year.

It appears the fire started in the school's horticulture lab, but no cause has been determined at this time, according to a statement released by the district.

The school plans to contact students with instructions of how to get their personal items once the fire department determines the building is safe, Erie School District representatives said.

"The board and administration of Erie’s Public Schools would first like to thank the Erie Fire Department, EMS, the Erie Police Department and the Erie School District Police for their quick response to the crisis this morning," the statement said.

Firefighters were called to the school around 4:15 a.m. Friday for a fire in the trade area of the school.

Heavy smoke was seen filling the neighborhood, lowering visibility in the area.

The flames rekindled around 5:30 a.m.

Investigators say the fire appears to have started on the building's first floor then spread to the second story.

The second floor does have classrooms. They suffered extensive smoke and water damage, according to early reports.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

ServErie planned to help renovate and revitalize the school over the summer.

The community-based service team made up of hundred of volunteers announced plans in April to saturate the school over four days this summer to perform the work.

It released this statement Friday morning about the status of the project.

We were devastated to wake up this morning to news of a fire at Central Tech. Our hearts are hurting for the students, teachers, and school administration who are directly impacted. As we live in the unknown of what's next, ServErie isn't going anywhere. ServErie has a longstanding relationship with Erie's Public Schools. We have already been in contact with representatives from EPS to let them know that ServErie is committed to supporting them and addressing the needs at Central Tech. ServErie will be in contact with EPS as more details are available to begin formulating a plan for our project in July. While we don't know how today's events will impact our current plans at Central Tech, we are committed to standing alongside the administration, teachers and students. We believe in Erie's Public Schools - the administrators, teachers, students, and parents. We believe that God has called us to this partnership and we look forward to continuing to living out His will through ServErie in this community. Please join us in praying for all involved.

Just last week, the district announced Central Tech High School will be renamed Erie High School starting next school year.

The Erie School Board voted in April to move ahead with consolidation plans which would convert Strong Vincent and East into middle schools and leave Central Tech and Collegiate Academy as the only two high schools.

Pennsylvania Sen. Dan Laughlin also released a statement Friday afternoon in the wake of the fire. He called it a setback and pledged to make sure students receive a quality education.