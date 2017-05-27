Student Can't Find Closure after Central Tech Fire - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Student Can't Find Closure after Central Tech Fire

Posted: Updated:

One day after a fire damaged Eries Central Tech High School, the community is still feeling its impact.  A Central Tech student Erie News Now spoke to is still emotional about saying good-bye to the school.

"We have a great time in this class, but now we can't. And its really sad, says junior Victoria Gorton.  She was in the landscaping program at the school.

Thursday May 25th, was her last day as a Central Tech student.

"We can't see our teachers for the last time, we can't get the Central Tech gear for the last time...And all of us wanted to buy the last yearbooks, and everything else like that, she says.

Victoria says she spent hours in the horticultural lab. She came to see where some of her favorite memories are now in the ashes of what was once the lab.

"My favorite memory is when we, I sat at that one table by all the aquaponics, and stuff.  I was with my friends and everything and we always had a good time every day, she says.

Victoria says she has been in contact with some of her classmates, and she says theyre feeling the same way.

The early Friday morning fire started in the lab, then worked its way up.  The school district closed the school for the remainder of the school year.

While students wont have to worry about making up those last 9 days, many are left broken-hearted, because theyll never get closure before Central Tech turns into Erie High School.

"If students are in need of counseling or someone to talk to because of the crisis they can call during school hours, our office, says CFO and incoming superintendent, Brian Polito.

If you do plan on coming to see where the fire happened, keep in mind, the Erie School District Police will be on patrol at the scene 24 hours a day, until at least Tuesday.

The school district tells Erie News Now theyll maintain a police presence to ensure the building is secure, and monitor for additional hot spots.

In the meantime, the school district and Erie Fire Department confirm fire inspectors have not been in the building yet.

The school district says administration, leaders from Central Tech and Roosevelt Middle School will meet on Tuesday to discuss the next steps in this process.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com