Student Can't Find Closure after Central Tech Fire

One day after a fire damaged Erie’s Central Tech High School, the community is still feeling its impact. A Central Tech student Erie News Now spoke to is still emotional about saying “good-bye” to the school.

"We have a great time in this class, but now we can't. And it’s really sad,” says junior Victoria Gorton. She was in the landscaping program at the school.

Thursday May 25th, was her last day as a Central Tech student.

"We can't see our teachers for the last time, we can't get the Central Tech gear for the last time...And all of us wanted to buy the last yearbooks, and everything else like that,” she says.

Victoria says she spent hours in the horticultural lab. She came to see where some of her favorite memories are now in the ashes of what was once the lab.

"My favorite memory is when we, I sat at that one table by all the aquaponics, and stuff. I was with my friends and everything and we always had a good time every day,” she says.

Victoria says she has been in contact with some of her classmates, and she says they’re feeling the same way.

The early Friday morning fire started in the lab, then worked its way up. The school district closed the school for the remainder of the school year.

While students won’t have to worry about making up those last 9 days, many are left broken-hearted, because they’ll never get closure before Central Tech turns into Erie High School.

"If students are in need of counseling or someone to talk to because of the crisis they can call during school hours, our office,” says CFO and incoming superintendent, Brian Polito.

If you do plan on coming to see where the fire happened, keep in mind, the Erie School District Police will be on patrol at the scene 24 hours a day, until at least Tuesday.

The school district tells Erie News Now they’ll maintain a police presence to ensure the building is secure, and monitor for additional hot spots.

In the meantime, the school district and Erie Fire Department confirm fire inspectors have not been in the building yet.

The school district says administration, leaders from Central Tech and Roosevelt Middle School will meet on Tuesday to discuss the next steps in this process.