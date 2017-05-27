State Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Crawford County

State police are investigating a fatal crash in Crawford County, which claimed the life of a Meadville woman.

The accident happened around 3:00 p.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Route 98 and Crossingville Road in Cussewago Township.

According to police, Antiqua King, 24, was traveling east on Crossingville Road, when she failed to stop at the intersection and crashed into a truck.

Police say King was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

There were two women inside of the other truck. Police say it rolled over and came to a rest on the side of Route 98.

The driver was uninjured. The passenger was treated for minor injuries.