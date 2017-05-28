FIRST WARNING WEATHER: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for NWPA and NEOH through the early evening. A Watch means conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. A severe thunderstorm by definition is a thunderstorm that produces one inch hail or larger in diameter and/or winds equal or exceed 58 miles an hour. This WATCH expires at 8pm. For the latest radar - download the First Warning Weather app from the App Store of Google Play.