West Side Church Celebrates 100 Years

When you think of old churches in the city of Erie, St. Peter’s Cathedral or St. Patrick’s typically comes to mind. However, a tiny church on the west side is celebrating a huge anniversary.

"I was baptized here, I had my first communion here, we were married here, and I'll probably be buried here,” says Robert Passerotti.

Robert and his wife, Joan, are life-long parishioners of St. Stephen’s. However, it’s not their wedding anniversary the church is celebrating.

One hundred years ago, St. Stephen’s opened its doors for the first time.

"It's a big honor. Because first of all, in the beginning, this church wasn't very strong,” says Pastor Jorge Villegas.

Over the past century the church acquired a rich history, starting with the Hungarians establishing St. Stephen’s.

"I think it was sharing from the beginning. And then it came more people, more Italians, more Irish, more German, and the people who was around the church,” explains Pastor Jorge.

That’s how Robert and Joan started attending, they only lived a few blocks away. They’ve watched the church grow into a primarily Hispanic Catholic church, and they say they would never leave.

"It's old-fashioned, but it's really nice to have that along, when something goes wrong with you, that you can say you have a prayer and you can say that, and you can feel better,” says Robert.

Even through the Catholic Diocese's re-constructing of parishes, Saint Stephen's stayed intact. They credit it to the parishioners praying, playing, and working together.

"If we get attached to any other parish, the people who is accustomed to coming here is going to be discouraged to keep going, to keep growing up. And I think it's a good reason,” says Pastor Jorge.

This little church family on West 21st Street is hoping you’ll consider joining them and finding the joy they’ve found in the past 100 years.

"No matter what, if you have a purpose in life, you're going to do good,” says Pastor Jorge.

The parish will continue celebrations throughout the week.