FLASH FLOOD WARNING

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: A Flash Flood Warning until 7pm for... Southeastern Ashtabula County in northeastern Ohio... Southwestern Crawford County in northwestern Pennsylvania... Thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have already fallen. Localized flash flooding is likely. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Meadville, Andover, Linesville, Harmonsburg, Adamsville, Atlantic, Cochranton, Cherry Valley, Conneaut Lake, Jamestown, Blooming Valley, Geneva and Hartstown. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

