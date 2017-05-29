Fans Greet Erie Otters in Return from Memorial Cup

While many are celebrating Memorial Day by honoring veterans, some hockey fans took time to honor the Erie Otters.

On Monday morning, about two dozen fans gathered outside of the Erie International Airport, to welcome the team home from the Memorial Cup Tournament.

"This has been a phenomenal year,” said Otters fan Betsy Masi. “These young men, are phenomenal young men….absolutely nothing to be ashamed of."

The Otters fell to the Windsor Spitfires Sunday night, 4-3, in the final game of the tournament.

"Even though they didn't win the championship, they still played a great game." said Otters fan Chris Snyder.

During the tournament, the team set three records in one game, when they defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs by a score of 12-5.

Erie’s 12 goals set a record for most goals scored in a Memorial Cup game.

Dylan Strome’s seven points set a new record for most points by a single player in a game.

Also, Alex Debrincat was named the Canadian Hockey League Player of the Year.

The Otters finished the season as the OHL champions, after defeating the Mississauga Steelheads 4-3 in overtime of Game 5.

It's the second OHL championship for the Otters in franchise history, and the first one since 2002.

"I think this is one of the best teams we've had,” said Snyder. “I was there for the last championship, and this team I believe was better.”