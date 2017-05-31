Landscaper Talks About 'Strange Conversation' With Bryan Moles

One of the last people who Bryan Moles talked with, before his trip to Washington, is a landscaper from Cambridge Springs. Nathan Walczak talked with Moles over the phone, just yesterday afternoon.

Walczak thought something just wasn't right with Moles when he talked with him yesterday. And, since Walczak heard the news today that Moles was arrested, on weapons charges at the Trump Hotel in Washington D.C., he's really wondering about the man who contacted him to do some work.

Walczak says he never heard of Bryan Moles until Sunday, when Moles posted a review on the Facebook page of Walczak's company, Foxtail Landscaping.

Walczak thought it was strange that Moles posted the review even though Walczak never did any work on Moles' property.

it wasn't until yesterday afternoon that Moles called Walczak asking him to mow the lawn on his Irish Road home, remove a mulch pile, and any other work that needed done. Moles said he was leaving town and didn't know when he would be back. He never asked for an estimate and told Walczak to send him a bill.



Walczak thought the conversation was strange yesterday and he really thinks it strange today, knowing what he knows now.

"People don't review businesses until you do the work for them. So that was the first red flag. Then, when I was on the phone, the tone of his voice was just sort of calm, laid back, not like all excited to get something done. It just seemed fishy. It didn't seem right," Walczak said.



Erie News Now has determined, and other news sources are reporting, that Moles, was once an emergency department physician. Saint Vincent Hospital confirmed that a Bryan Moles worked in its E.R.,leaving in 2013.



A Facebook page by Bryan Moles revealed that he was going to open a dog training business at his home.