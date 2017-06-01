Flight of the Butterfly Now Showing on the Big Green Screen - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Flight of the Butterfly Now Showing on the Big Green Screen

You can get a glimpse into the incredible journey of the monarch butterfly.

The film, "Flight of the Butterflies" is now showing on the Big Green Screen at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

Based on a true story, the film follows the epic journey of the monarch butterfly, and how scientists figured out where their journey goes.

Organizers say the path of the monarch is truly amazing.

Anne Desarro, the Environmental Education Supervisor at Presque Isle State Park, says many people in our area should find it entertaining, "It's very relevant to Presque Isle, we have monarchs here pretty dramatically in the fall, we can see them on the lake shore while they're on their journey south," said Desarro. "We definitely try to get films that fit with our mission, whether it's about the ecology of the area, whether it's about history as well, we've done some historical films, and we've also done some bigger picture films about things going on in the ocean," Desarro continued.

Flight of the Butterflies is showing on the IMAX screen daily at 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 pm.
For a full list of other films and times, visit www.biggreenscreen.com

