Future Plans for Riverside Inn Property Remain Uncertain

It has been nearly one month, since a fire leveled the historic Riverside Inn.

Tonight, there are still a lot of questions surrounding the future of the property.

On May 2, the 132-year-old structure burned to the ground.

One of the owners tells Erie News Now that they are waiting for a final investigation report from the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit, before they begin clearing out the debris.

We're told, the building was insured, but the family must wait to see how much it will cost to rebuild.

The owners are also trying to determine if any historical parts of the building can be salvaged.

Cambridge Springs Mayor Randy Gorske says that the borough will support the family in any way that it can.

The cause of the fire is currently classified as undetermined.