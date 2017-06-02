Penn State University to "Take Control" of Greek Life, Following Deadly Hazing Incident

It looks like Penn State University will have much more oversight of fraternities and sororities at the school.

The significant changes in the school's Greek life comes in the wake of the hazing death of Penn State student, Timothy Piazza, earlier this year.

University President Eric Barron and Board of Trustees Director Ira Lubert made the announcement during the trustees meeting Friday.

They called the current structure of Greek-letter organizations "not sustainable" and "broken."

They say the university will now control the fraternity and sorority misconduct process, and monitor the organizations' social events.

That includes fraternities and sororities at all it's campuses, including the Penn State Behrend campus in Erie.

University leaders called these changes "essential."

"Across this nation, Greek life has operated through self-goverance. For years, we've made changes in an attempt to save the good characteristics such as leadership and teamwork and brotherhood and sisterhood and mitigate the behavior associated with excessive drinking, hazing, and sexual assault," said Barron. "Today, we believe the self-goverance model is broken. With the safety of our students as our number one priority, we are proposing that Penn State take control of Greek life, by taking control of monitoring and adjudication by delaying rush and pledging, having zero tolerance for hazing and excessive drinking, and by placing strict restrictions on social events," Barron continued.

The school also said they will work with state legislators to enhance penalties for hazing.

These changes come in wake of Piazza's death, a student who suffered a fatal fall during an alcohol-fueled party on at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house in February.

Two Erie county teens are among the 18 students facing criminal charges in Piazza's hazing death.

The next court date in that case is June 12th.